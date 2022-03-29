RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock and Academy

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor says violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive.

Will Smith won an Oscar for his role in King Richard
Will Smith won an Oscar for his role in King Richard

Actor Will Smith has finally tendered the long awaited apology to Chris Rock for his infamous Oscars punch.

Recommended articles

The 53-year-old actor took to his social media handles with a statement expressing regret for his viral outburst.

Will Smith IG posts [Instagram]
Will Smith IG posts [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith shared in a statement. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

Will Smith IG posts [Instagram]
Will Smith IG posts [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The actor also apologized to the Williams family for tainting a memorable moment for 'King Richard'.

"I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.Sincerely,Will."

Smith on Sunday, punched Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett's bald look. The actor was filmed later yelling at Rock to get his wife's name out of his mouth.

Since Smith's viral outburst, the Academy had released a statement sharing plans to implement disciplinary actions against the actor in line with its bylaws and Californian laws.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock and Academy

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock and Academy

'Be calming down' - BBNaija's Ka3na tackles Tacha over tweet

'Be calming down' - BBNaija's Ka3na tackles Tacha over tweet

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Oscars 2022: Organizers reportedly considered 'removing' Will Smith

Oscars 2022: Organizers reportedly considered 'removing' Will Smith

Donald Glover hires Malia Obama as writer on new Amazon series

Donald Glover hires Malia Obama as writer on new Amazon series

On 'Reckless', Praiz delves deep into his soul to create an almost flawless album [Pulse Album Review]

On 'Reckless', Praiz delves deep into his soul to create an almost flawless album [Pulse Album Review]

5 famous footballers who were involved in slapping incidents like Will Smith did to Chris Rock

5 famous footballers who were involved in slapping incidents like Will Smith did to Chris Rock

Best Actor at the Oscars aid Will Smith’s lean into King Richard fury

Best Actor at the Oscars aid Will Smith’s lean into King Richard fury

Comedian Osama loses wife barely a year after wedding

Comedian Osama loses wife barely a year after wedding

Trending

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Annie Idibia [Instagram]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Moses Ebere [Facebook]

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]