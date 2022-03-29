Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock and Academy

The 53-year-old actor took to his social media handles with a statement expressing regret for his viral outburst.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith shared in a statement. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

The actor also apologized to the Williams family for tainting a memorable moment for 'King Richard'.

"I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.Sincerely,Will."

Smith on Sunday, punched Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett's bald look. The actor was filmed later yelling at Rock to get his wife's name out of his mouth.