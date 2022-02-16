RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Smith and David Oyelowo to produce an adaptation of ‘Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun’ for Netflix

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The novel by British-Nigerian author journalist Tọlá Okogwu will be published in June.

Will Smith and David Oyelowo [Deadline]

Will Smith’s production house Westbrook Studios and David Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon are partnering with Netflix to produce the film adaptation of 'Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun'.

According to Deadline, the adaptation pitched to the streamer by Ola Shokunbi (who will script the adaptation) will see both Smith and Oyelowo produce.

The novel set to be published in June follows the story of a teenager who learns she has powers and travels to Nigeria to learn more about her origins, where she discovers a threat to her newfound magical community.

Hailed by critics, the book has been described as the love child of 'Black Panther' and 'X-Men' or 'Percy Jackson', and will be published by Simon & Schuster in the US and UK.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

