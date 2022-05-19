Will Margot Robbie be in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise?

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer, who produced the five previous Pirates instalments, confirmed that the script is in the works. He disclosed to the outlet: “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts—one with her, one without.” The “one with her” is reportedly a brand-new “wholly original” tale “inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland,”.

The Australian actress has starred in major blockbusters such as (Birds of prey, Suicide Squad, and The wolf of wall street). This possible move is a good cast choice. Robbie's dramatic and comedic range across her filmography is beyond astounding; There is no ounce doubt she cannot take on the role. However, is it the best decision for Disney and the Pirate of the Caribbean franchise considering the cult following of the original film star Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow?.