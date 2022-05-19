RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Margot Robbie be in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise?

Israel Olorunnisola

The Harley Quinn actress's dramatic and comedic range across her filmography is beyond astounding; there is no ounce doubt she cannot take on the role but is it for the best.

Amidst Johnny Depp's decision never to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even for $300 million and a thousand pesos, talks of a potential replacement began surfacing after the film's producer Jerry Bruckheimer announced it was in talks with Margot Robbie to become the lead cast for its sixth instalment and a potential POTC reboot.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer, who produced the five previous Pirates instalments, confirmed that the script is in the works. He disclosed to the outlet: “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts—one with her, one without.” The “one with her” is reportedly a brand-new “wholly original” tale “inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland,”.

The Australian actress has starred in major blockbusters such as (Birds of prey, Suicide Squad, and The wolf of wall street). This possible move is a good cast choice. Robbie's dramatic and comedic range across her filmography is beyond astounding; There is no ounce doubt she cannot take on the role. However, is it the best decision for Disney and the Pirate of the Caribbean franchise considering the cult following of the original film star Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow?.

Take away the lead actor, you take away the fandom; Is Disney failing to realize some movies are nothing without the actors who play them? Perhaps Disney is conscious of this and aims to market the franchise reboot with Margot Robbie taking the lead to a much younger audience who did not spend years watching Johnny Depp play the beloved Jack Sparrow. Or perhaps the announcement is just a ploy to regain media buzz ahead of the film’s revival and put fan pressure on Depp to finish the adventure and storyline only he can end.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

