Wi-flix, Africa's fastest growing on-demand streaming services launches in Nigeria with unbelievable offers for MTN subscribers

The partnership offers MTN subscribers unlimited access with daily, weekly and monthly data packages starting from as low as 50 Naira via MTN airtime billing.

Commenting on the launch in Nigeria, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Wi-flix, Louis Manu said, “Today is truly an exciting day for us at Wi-Flix. Over the last 6 months, we have worked tirelessly, looking forward to this day – when we open our services to the Nigerian market. Nigeria is very special to us.

"Firstly, it is home to the world’s second-biggest movie industry, Nollywood. Secondly, Nigerians understand and embrace authentic African content and so we do not doubt that they will fall in love with the wide array of content we have especially for them on Wi-flix.”

He continued, “We've created a streaming experience that is both elevated and inclusive. In our experience, African viewers want more representative content curated from their rich culture and narrative – content they can relate to. And that has been our number one priority. We are delighted that Wi-flix has been widely accepted across the continent.

"For our audience in Nigeria, you can now enjoy the best African and foreign movie titles, TV shows, sports and variety anytime, anywhere and on any device,” he concluded.

Commenting on the service, Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Services Officer said “For us at MTN, we believe in the power of collaboration to deliver superior value to our customers. Our customers are at the heart of our partnership decisions. Nigerians love quality entertainment, which is what Wi-flix offers in abundance, and this partnership will make such content available at an affordable price irrespective of earning power.”

Country Director for Wi-flix Nigeria, Daniel Onwuka in his comments said, “Access to premium content at affordable price points is exactly what many Nigerians are looking for. Subscribers to the Wi-flix service can access thousands of hours of tailor-made content through a daily Unlimited Access Only package for just N50 or an Unlimited Access + Data Bundle of 250MB for N100 only."

There are also packages for weekly and monthly subscriptions ensuring that the service is accessible to all customer segments. To subscribe simply sign-up online at www.wi-flix.com or dial the shortcode 13013 on MTN to subscribe to your preferred package. The best part is that subscriptions can be made through MTN airtime billing”.

The service is in high demand due to its unique content play and affordable pricing, making it accessible for everyone.

About Wi-flix

Wi-flix is a leading African based live streaming and subscriber video on demand provider offering authentic, originally African and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Based in the Netherlands and founded by two young Africans with a deep understanding of the continent, Wi-flix is poised to become a leading content provider in Africa and the diaspora.

Find out more at www.wi-flix.com

About MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 76.5 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant, since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 250 million subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit www.mtnonline.com

