Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' is reportedly getting a remake

According to Variety, the new production already has the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance” Matthew López listed as its writer.

The exclusive further reveals that Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures who wrote and produced the original film has been confirmed as producer of the new film alongside Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. The production will be executive produced by Nick Reynolds. The film's cast is yet to be unveiled.

Starring Houston in her acting debut, the Mick Jackson directed classic grossed over $400 million.