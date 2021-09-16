RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' is reportedly getting a remake

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López will write the new remake.

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in 'The Bodyguard' [IMDb]

Warner Bros. is reportedly set to produce a reimaging of Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 romantic thriller 'The Bodyguard'.

According to Variety, the new production already has the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance” Matthew López listed as its writer.

The exclusive further reveals that Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures who wrote and produced the original film has been confirmed as producer of the new film alongside Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. The production will be executive produced by Nick Reynolds. The film's cast is yet to be unveiled.

Starring Houston in her acting debut, the Mick Jackson directed classic grossed over $400 million.

Houston starred alongside Kevin Costner in the film about a successful singer who hires a ruthless bodyguard following threats on her life. The movie's soundtrack which includes Houston's classic 'I Will Always Love You' topped several music charts.

