ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

We Were Evicted Because We Evicted the Ndi Nne Pair - Toby Forge of ‘BBNaija’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Toby Forge was one of the housemates evicted on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Toby Forge is one of the evicted housemate of BBNaija S9 [Instagram/@tobyforge]
Toby Forge is one of the evicted housemate of BBNaija S9 [Instagram/@tobyforge]

Recommended articles

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, he disclosed that the show is a game where strategizing can help one increase their chances of staying in the house.

“It’s a game, you plan you strategize and then you pick out the people that can threaten your chances of winning. I think there are three reasons people nominated me for eviction. Firstly because we took out Ndi Nne which was some people’s favourite. They kept it in their heart and paid us back. Secondly, I think it’s because of the triangle in the house between Mayor, Rhuthee, and Handi,” he said.

READ ALSO: No one could stand up to the twins so I did - Rhuthee of ‘BBNaija’

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that the housemates may have been weary of their competitive spirit hence their eviction.

“Thirdly, I felt like we were highly competitive in the house and it was becoming obvious. For most of the tasks, we were in second place. We were in a competitive mode and people were like these guys, if we keep them long enough, they might knock us out. I’m not going to blame them, it was a good strategy taking us out this early,” he concluded.

Forge also emphasized that he didn't have a strategy when he first entered the house. However, he quickly caught on to the games the other housemates were playing, leading to his joint decision with his partner, Mayor Frosh, to evict the Ndi Nne pair.

“Initially, we didn’t have any strategy. I didn’t know I was going to come up with a strategy in the house until I realized that everyone in the house was two-faced. I came out of the house and people who I didn’t expect to say things about me, did. The first week we didn’t have any strategy, until the second week when we became custodians and we had to come up with a strategy to evict the Ndinne pair but it backfired,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussing his relationship with Kassia of the DoubleKay pair, he admitted that he felt played. However, he also acknowledged that he genuinely liked Kassia and had hoped for something meaningful to develop

“Honestly, I did like her, stubborn, short, cute, pretty, and intelligent. I thought it was going to lead somewhere. Even though I felt she could be with someone else. I asked her and she tried to deny it severally. If there were any feelings, I think it’s over now cos she’s married. I don’t think I want to destroy homes. I felt lied to. I felt played,” he said.

Forge concluded that his biggest moment on the show was winning the custodian challenge with his partner, Frosh. His lowest point was being nominated for eviction during the very first week.

“The highlight of the show for me was winning the custodian challenge and the lowest point was when we got nominated for evictions in the first week. One moment we risked eviction and then a few hours later, we became custodians. I felt like Ronaldo scoring a free kick in the 90th minute,” he said.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

D'banj extends his legacy with 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' [Review]

D'banj extends his legacy with 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' [Review]

There shouldn’t be a standard for what people should dress like - Tems

There shouldn’t be a standard for what people should dress like - Tems

We Were Evicted Because We Evicted the Ndi Nne Pair - Toby Forge of ‘BBNaija’

We Were Evicted Because We Evicted the Ndi Nne Pair - Toby Forge of ‘BBNaija’

First Look At ‘Lisabi’ : An Epic Yoruba Tale Coming to Netflix

First Look At ‘Lisabi’ : An Epic Yoruba Tale Coming to Netflix

Davido, Zlatan, Quavo in attendance at Asake's sold-out Atlanta concert

Davido, Zlatan, Quavo in attendance at Asake's sold-out Atlanta concert

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

BBNaija's Ruthie says Wanni X Handi are lucky she was evicted

If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible - Dammy Krane

If anything happens to me, hold Davido responsible - Dammy Krane

Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Guchi is keeping summer going with a new song titled, 'No Touching'

Guchi is keeping summer going with a new song titled, 'No Touching'

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Asabawood's Tom Makolo acts in 30 films in 8 months [Instagram/official_makolo]

'We have to keep going' – How Asabawood's Tom Makolo acts in 30 films in 8 months

Flora Chiedo and Ruth Akpan (Floruish) are duos on BBNaija season 9 [BBN]

No one could stand up to the twins so I did - Rhuthee of ‘BBNaija’

'One Night Guests' is a collaborative film between Nigerian and Ghanaian filmmakers [Joy Prime]

Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Lateef Adedimeji, Gabriel Afoloyan in Lisabi [Netflix]

First Look At ‘Lisabi’ : An Epic Yoruba Tale Coming to Netflix