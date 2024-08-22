We Were Evicted Because We Evicted the Ndi Nne Pair - Toby Forge of ‘BBNaija’

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, he disclosed that the show is a game where strategizing can help one increase their chances of staying in the house.

“It’s a game, you plan you strategize and then you pick out the people that can threaten your chances of winning. I think there are three reasons people nominated me for eviction. Firstly because we took out Ndi Nne which was some people’s favourite. They kept it in their heart and paid us back. Secondly, I think it’s because of the triangle in the house between Mayor, Rhuthee, and Handi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added that the housemates may have been weary of their competitive spirit hence their eviction.

“Thirdly, I felt like we were highly competitive in the house and it was becoming obvious. For most of the tasks, we were in second place. We were in a competitive mode and people were like these guys, if we keep them long enough, they might knock us out. I’m not going to blame them, it was a good strategy taking us out this early,” he concluded.

Forge also emphasized that he didn't have a strategy when he first entered the house. However, he quickly caught on to the games the other housemates were playing, leading to his joint decision with his partner, Mayor Frosh, to evict the Ndi Nne pair.

“Initially, we didn’t have any strategy. I didn’t know I was going to come up with a strategy in the house until I realized that everyone in the house was two-faced. I came out of the house and people who I didn’t expect to say things about me, did. The first week we didn’t have any strategy, until the second week when we became custodians and we had to come up with a strategy to evict the Ndinne pair but it backfired,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussing his relationship with Kassia of the DoubleKay pair, he admitted that he felt played. However, he also acknowledged that he genuinely liked Kassia and had hoped for something meaningful to develop

“Honestly, I did like her, stubborn, short, cute, pretty, and intelligent. I thought it was going to lead somewhere. Even though I felt she could be with someone else. I asked her and she tried to deny it severally. If there were any feelings, I think it’s over now cos she’s married. I don’t think I want to destroy homes. I felt lied to. I felt played,” he said.

Forge concluded that his biggest moment on the show was winning the custodian challenge with his partner, Frosh. His lowest point was being nominated for eviction during the very first week.