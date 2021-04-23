Naa Ashorkor, Van Vicker, Aaron Adatsi & Dela Seade star in new RedTV web series 'Public Figure'
The new web series is produced in Ghana and promises mind-blowing entertainment.
While an official synopsis is yet to be announced, the trailer announcement reads: "We present to you 'Public Figure' - A tale of Power & Fame and all the lust in-between. Prepare to be entertained like never before."
The web series stars Aaron Adatsi, Dela Seade, Kingsley Yamoah alongside celebrity Ghanaian actors Van Vicker and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.
Watch the trailer:
