RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Naa Ashorkor, Van Vicker, Aaron Adatsi & Dela Seade star in new RedTV web series 'Public Figure'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new web series is produced in Ghana and promises mind-blowing entertainment.

'Public Figure' official trailer [YouTube]

Top production channel, RedTV has unveiled a first look at its latest web series, a drama titled 'Public Figure'.

Recommended articles

While an official synopsis is yet to be announced, the trailer announcement reads: "We present to you 'Public Figure' - A tale of Power & Fame and all the lust in-between. Prepare to be entertained like never before."

ALSO READ: Sharon Ooja opens up on dealing with 'imposter syndrome' as an actor

The web series stars Aaron Adatsi, Dela Seade, Kingsley Yamoah alongside celebrity Ghanaian actors Van Vicker and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation