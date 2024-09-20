Watch these Nollywood horror films this weekend

Our idea of horror movies in Nigeria is often limited to ghost movies and dead people in white apparel terrorizing those who killed them. Watching these films today would probably evoke so much laughter.

We can all agree that the film industry has grown and matured with better cinematic films released every other month.

Although the horror genre isn’t quite popular in today’s Nollywood, there are several films with dark and captivating themes that will keep you at the edge of your seat even after the credits roll in. These films will evoke deep-seated fears, suspense, and dread in you. It’ll have you screaming, shivering, and looking forward to more.

Here are five must-watch Nollywood horror films that will haunt your thoughts.

The Origin: Madam Koi Koi

Despite receiving backlash from the audience, you’d agree that this two-part movie gave you some chills. Adapted from the popular Nigerian boarding school Madam Koi Koi story, the town of Malomo falls victim to a great evil after a young lady is assaulted by a group of men. 20 years later, this malevolent force returns, claiming lives once again. The ominous presence looms near St. Augustine’s Catholic School, a prestigious institution in the village. Despite the threat, the mother superior is determined to preserve her leadership of the school, even if it means concealing the tragic death of a student or acting oblivious to an assault by her favoured students.

Directed by Jay Franklin, and released on Netflix, the film features, Ireti Doyle, Martha Ehinomw, Chioma Akpotha, Jude Chukwuka, Nene Aliemeke, Bolaji Ogunmola, Omowunmi Dada, and many others.

A song from the dark

This thriller follows a widow who hires a reluctant spirit hunter to expel an evil spirit tormenting her family, after the mysterious death of her husband. Unknown to the spirit hunter, the family has a dark secret that they have sworn to keep hidden at all cost. Directed by Ogodinife Okpue, this film brings a new twist to the Nollywood horror genre by merging traditional folklore with blood-curdling suspense. In this Nigerian-British film, you will be captivated by a journey through a realm where every shadow hides a secret, and every sound suggests something sinister. Available to watch on Prime Video, the film features Nse Ikpe Etim and Wale Ojo, Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lola Wayne, Garcia Brown, Peace Oseyenum, and Paul Coster.

The Weekend

This neo-Nollywood horror explores the oddity of family dynamics. The story follows a recently-engaged orphan looking forward to the warm reception of her fiance’s family. Although Luke is estranged from his family, he eventually gives in to Nikya’s demands and additional pressure from home. As she settles into her seemingly perfect new home, a series of sinister events unfold, giving clarity to the reason her fiance had been away from his parents this entire time. This psychological thriller was released to the cinemas on August 30, 2024, and it features Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free