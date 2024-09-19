ADVERTISEMENT
Kambili Ofili’s ‘Shaping Us’ wins Best Film, African Diaspora at TINFF

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The director’s debut movie bagged 10 nominations.

TINFF Award- Best Film - African Diaspora [Instagram/@shapingus]
Earlier in the year, the film was nominated for 6 categories including Best Drama, ⁠Best Film - Nollywood, ⁠Best First Film - International, and Best Film - African Diaspora.

Ofili is an emerging British-Nigerian filmmaker and owner of Clear Skies Films & Production, a black and woman-led film production company with a mission to showcase relatable and diverse African stories with the use of good cinematography. The company is committed to producing films that challenge stereotypes and inspire change. Without industry experience, Ofili produced, wrote, directed, and acted in her debut movie, Shaping Us.

Ofili is an emerging British-Nigerian filmmaker and owner of Clear Skies Films & Production [Instagram/@kambiliofili]
Speaking on the feat attained, Ofili expressed her passion and gratitude in the filmmaking process.

“I poured my heart and soul into this film, and I’m incredibly humbled by the recognition it has received. I hope Shaping Us will spark conversations and empathy around often stigmatised topics and make viewers navigating these situations in their real lives feel seen and understood.” she said.

Co-produced by Edith Nwakenta, Shaping Us follows the lives of six close friends as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of adulthood. The film tackles themes of infertility, postpartum depression, divorce, and the enduring power of friendship.

Although the release date hasn’t been set yet, the film features an ensemble cast, including Bucci Franklin, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Omowunmi Dada, James Gardiner, Floyd Igbo, Jordan Bangoji, and a cameo from Lasisi Elenu.

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

