Nollywood director Kayode Kasum has unveiled his first film of the year, a comedy titled 'Ponzi'.

Produced by Vincent Okonkwo, the upcoming comedy is based on victims of the infamous Ponzi scheme. The movie has already been set for a March 5, 2021 release.

'Ponzi' stars Timini Egbuson, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Wilfred, Tope Tedela, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael, Mawuli Gavor and popular skit maker Mr Macaroni.

Watch the Teaser: