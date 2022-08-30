Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

Indie filmmaker Raphael Adeoshun has unveiled the official trailer for his soon-to-debut film 'Citi-Boys.'
The film written and directed by Adeoshun centers on the cyber crime and the effects of unemployment.
The new title which premieres in select cinemas in Ilorin and Ibadan, on September 11 and September 25 respectively, follows two friends Daniel and Makaveli.
When the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria drives two friends out of their comfort zone. Makaveli’s insatiable thirst for money and luxury propels him to engage in internet fraud while Daniel’s hopes to secure a white-collar job amidst the pressure from his relationship, best friend and sick mother will prove a heavy burden.
'Citi-Boys' stars Fajenyo Mubarak as Makaveli, Babatunde Sogo as Daniel and Mary Jeremiah as Nancy. The film is a Swiss Studios and Diamond Trove production.
