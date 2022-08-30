RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film written and directed by Adeoshun centers on the cyber crime and the effects of unemployment.

Citi-Boys movie directed by Raphael Adeoshun [tohbagram]
Citi-Boys movie directed by Raphael Adeoshun [tohbagram]

Indie filmmaker Raphael Adeoshun has unveiled the official trailer for his soon-to-debut film 'Citi-Boys.'

Recommended articles

The new title which premieres in select cinemas in Ilorin and Ibadan, on September 11 and September 25 respectively, follows two friends Daniel and Makaveli.

When the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria drives two friends out of their comfort zone. Makaveli’s insatiable thirst for money and luxury propels him to engage in internet fraud while Daniel’s hopes to secure a white-collar job amidst the pressure from his relationship, best friend and sick mother will prove a heavy burden.

'Citi-Boys' stars Fajenyo Mubarak as Makaveli, Babatunde Sogo as Daniel and Mary Jeremiah as Nancy. The film is a Swiss Studios and Diamond Trove production.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

Trending

BBNaija 7 weekly updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz & Bella get stern warning from Big Brother

Sheggz and Bella [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Amaka and Bryann [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight