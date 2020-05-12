With the novel pandemic currently holding sway, conversations surrounding Nigeria's April 2014 Chibok tragedy has unfortunately taken second place but not for long.

Through film, Nigerian creatives are reigniting talks that must be had especially around securing the freedom of 112 girls still held in captivity. One of such creatives is fast-rising filmmaker, Rejoice Abutsa whose latest animated tribute seeks to reignite conversations surrounding the missing girls.

'CapTiv Dream' is a must watch for how it tackles its subject. The poetic monologue is a gripping reminder of hopes and dreams cut short by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists. It forces its audience to pause from their daily lives and reflect on the harsh realities of schoolgirls forced to bury their dreams, of mothers seeking justice to no avail and what this means for the future of Nigeria.

Watch 'CapTiv Dream':