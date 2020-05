Olumense Omonjahio joins the increasing list of Covid-19 influenced innovative filmmakers with his latest short film, 'Atumarilaka!'.

Reportedly shot during the lockdown with its cast in different locations, the short film follows a group call between four friends which ends tragically for one.

'Atumarilaka!' stars Uzor Arukwe, Uche Elumelu, Chris Okagbue and Abisoye Balogun.

Watch the short film: