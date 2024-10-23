RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Lateef Adedimeji, Segun Arinze in the ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’ biopic

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The biopic is directed by Nollywood filmmaker Joshua Ojo.

Watch Lateef Adedimeji, Segun Arinze in the ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’ biopic [Instagram/@officialjoshuaojo]

In an official Instagram post by Ojo, he announced that the second official poster for the movie has been released.

“OUR SECOND OFFICIAL POSTER FOR THE MOVIE, WOLE SOYINKA - ENI OGUN. WHAT WE DO IN LIFE, ECHOES IN ETERNITY. For strategic reasons, the distribution company and I have decided to change the release date to the 29th of November fun IGBADUN YIN,” the post said.

Distributed by Genesis Cinemas, the biopic is described as a “riveting biopic of courage, creativity, and defiance.” The film is said to reel the viewers into the journey of Wole Soyinka, exploring his life and personality with the aid of historical footage.

READ ALSO: These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

Written, directed, and produced by Joshua Ojo, the project has been underway for over a year and has gone through different stages of development. Ojo also revealed that the film won the Jury Award for Best Biopic at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

“And yes we won the JURY AWARD at the just concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada for the Best Biopic Category. WOLE SOYINKA - ENI OGUN is indeed a journey of PATIENCE AND PROGRESS,” the post continued.

The film stars Lateef Adedimeji in the titular role of Wole Soyinka. Other cast includes Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Oshin, Femi Branch, Dele Odule, Joke Muyiwa, Saeed Mohammed (Funky Mallam) and Oyetoro Hafiz (Saka).

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

In Benin Republic, Sèmè City & EbonyLife Media join forces to accelerate the transformation of screen industries

Sèmè City & EbonyLife Media partner to transform Benin Republic's screen industries

Tosin Igho on the set of 'Suspicion' movie [Instagram/suspicion_movie]

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

The Uprising- Wives on Strike 3 [Instagram/@omonioboli]

With 'The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism [Review]

Adire earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards [Instagram/@filmoneng]

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards