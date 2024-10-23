Watch Lateef Adedimeji, Segun Arinze in the ‘Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun’ biopic

In an official Instagram post by Ojo, he announced that the second official poster for the movie has been released.

“OUR SECOND OFFICIAL POSTER FOR THE MOVIE, WOLE SOYINKA - ENI OGUN. WHAT WE DO IN LIFE, ECHOES IN ETERNITY. For strategic reasons, the distribution company and I have decided to change the release date to the 29th of November fun IGBADUN YIN,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Distributed by Genesis Cinemas, the biopic is described as a “riveting biopic of courage, creativity, and defiance.” The film is said to reel the viewers into the journey of Wole Soyinka, exploring his life and personality with the aid of historical footage.

READ ALSO: These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

Written, directed, and produced by Joshua Ojo, the project has been underway for over a year and has gone through different stages of development. Ojo also revealed that the film won the Jury Award for Best Biopic at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

“And yes we won the JURY AWARD at the just concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada for the Best Biopic Category. WOLE SOYINKA - ENI OGUN is indeed a journey of PATIENCE AND PROGRESS,” the post continued.