The transgender has been busy filming the movie in Enugu alongside Anita Joseph and Queen Nwokoye.

Bobrisky arrived Enugu in company of Anita Joseph on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The movie is produced by Nollywood Namaste Production company while Ken Steve Anuka is the director.

Filming has entered day four and Bobrisky is giving her role all the talent she can muster.

Bobrisky featured in a Yoruba movie, 'Ojuloge Obirin,' as a crossdresser in 2015. The movie was produced by Tayo Sobola.

In March 2019, Bobrisky was featured in ‘Skin,’a 90 minutes long documentary on colourism produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong.