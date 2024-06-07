ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

Kome Nathaniel

See the trailer for GTBank’s Ndani TV upcoming series.

Bisola Aiyeola and Mike Afolarin feature in the comedy-drama series, ‘Bottomline’ - watch the trailer
Bisola Aiyeola and Mike Afolarin feature in the comedy-drama series, ‘Bottomline’ - watch the trailer

Recommended articles

The trailer of the series follows the story of a media company, Bottomline, that prides itself in being “a family,” but beneath the surface of team lunches and company outings, a different story unfolds. The employees struggle to balance demanding workloads with the constant pressure from their overbearing boss, Dr. Mrs. Dankaro.

According to Ndani TV on Instagram on Thursday, June 6, 2024, “At Bottomline Media, we're all one big happy family...well, when it suits us! Get ready for all the hilarious drama in #BottomlineSeries, premiering on YouTube this June 14th at noon.

The series features, Bisola Aiyeola, Mike Afolarin, Susan Pwajok, Ikechukwu Onunaku, and Akah Nnani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndani TV is popularly known for its comedy drama series, Skinny Girl in Transit, which has had seven seasons.

Skinny Girl in Transit follows the struggles of Tiwa, a plus-sized young girl living in Lagos, dealing with the pressures of wanting to be in a relationship and be successful.

Over the years, Ndani TV has offered both entertainment and informative content to attract a youthful customer base. It was the first online video content vehicle launched by a Nigerian bank and has grown into a media company.

Since its launch, Ndani TV has gained traction with productions such as Frank Donga’s The Interview, and the Ndani TGIF Show.

See the trailer to the series, Bottomline below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New autopsy reveals drug reaction as possible cause of Mohbad's death

New autopsy reveals drug reaction as possible cause of Mohbad's death

Tems releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Tems releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Born In The Wild'

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

I have over ₦100 million with them - Mercy Eke in dismay over closure of Heritage Bank

I have over ₦100 million with them - Mercy Eke in dismay over closure of Heritage Bank

'I don't enjoy life anymore,' actress cries out over illness

'I don't enjoy life anymore,' actress cries out over illness

Legit.ng announces Entertainment Awards for 2024

Legit.ng announces Entertainment Awards for 2024

Gospel artiste Olaoba joins Mercy Chinwo's record label, unveils new projects

Gospel artiste Olaoba joins Mercy Chinwo's record label, unveils new projects

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

Prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience - Tems reflects on 2020 arrest in Uganda

Prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience - Tems reflects on 2020 arrest in Uganda

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi]

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film ‘Queen Lateefah’ [Instagram/wumitoriola]

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'