Watch Bisola Aiyeola, Susan Pwajok in Ndani TV's 'Bottomline' trailer to premiere in June

The trailer of the series follows the story of a media company, Bottomline, that prides itself in being “a family,” but beneath the surface of team lunches and company outings, a different story unfolds. The employees struggle to balance demanding workloads with the constant pressure from their overbearing boss, Dr. Mrs. Dankaro.

According to Ndani TV on Instagram on Thursday, June 6, 2024, “At Bottomline Media, we're all one big happy family...well, when it suits us! Get ready for all the hilarious drama in #BottomlineSeries, premiering on YouTube this June 14th at noon.”

The series features, Bisola Aiyeola, Mike Afolarin, Susan Pwajok, Ikechukwu Onunaku, and Akah Nnani.

Ndani TV is popularly known for its comedy drama series, Skinny Girl in Transit, which has had seven seasons.

Skinny Girl in Transit follows the struggles of Tiwa, a plus-sized young girl living in Lagos, dealing with the pressures of wanting to be in a relationship and be successful.

Over the years, Ndani TV has offered both entertainment and informative content to attract a youthful customer base. It was the first online video content vehicle launched by a Nigerian bank and has grown into a media company.

Since its launch, Ndani TV has gained traction with productions such as Frank Donga’s The Interview, and the Ndani TGIF Show.

See the trailer to the series, Bottomline below: