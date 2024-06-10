Watch a clip from Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' premiering at Tribeca Film Festival

Oriahi made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 9, 2024, stating, “From the shores of the giant of Africa, Nigeria to the luminous screen of New York’s premier film festival, Tribeca, The Weekend film has broken the glass ceilings, being the first independently produced Nollywood film to be premiere at the festival.”

Pulse Nigeria

June 16 is the final day of the film festival. The film was first screened on June 9 at midnight as part of the festival. It will also be screened again on June 11 and June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The weekend film premieres today 9th of June, 2024, in the midnight section of the Tribeca festival which runs through June 16. Subsequent screenings of our film are on the 11th and 15th of June. We are beyond thrilled about this milestone we have achieved. Thanks to our team of pacesetters and the Tribeca Festival for recognizing our Art,” Oriahi stated.

Pulse Nigeria

The drama thriller film follows the story of an orphan girl yearning for family, who visits her fiancée’s seemingly idyllic family and discovers their sinister secret.

The film is produced by Uche Okocha and executive produced by Babatunwa Aderinokun. It features Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

See the clip below: