RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

We are working to bring 'Eternals' back - Filmone

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film distribution company is the sole distributor of Disney-owned films in Nigeria.

Filmone Entertainment has reacted to earlier reports that new Marvel film 'Eternals' has been banned from cinemas in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, the film distribution company clarified that the film was temporarily suspended not banned as previously reported.

"You must have heard the news that the much anticipated Marvel Movie, #Eternals, that was set to be released Yesterday, has been temporarily postponed in Nigeria. Our team is working hard to ensure that we bring #Eternals to cinemas across Nigeria. Please bear with us as a new date will be communicated As Soon As Possible," Filmone wrote on Instagram.

Recall that news of a reported ban of the film made headlines on Friday, November 5, same day it was set to premiere in cinemas.

While the National Film and Video Censors Board did not confirm its involvement, the film was reportedly taken off cinema schedules for its now controversial kissing scene with two gay partners.

The Marvel film has also been ban in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait over the controversial scene which Marvel has removed to edit from the Chloé Zhao directed film.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington, the film will be the first Marvel film to depict homosexual superheroes.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to colleagues' visit to VP Osinbanjo, says he declined invitation

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Police say #EndSARS memorial protesters were dispersed with teargas because miscreants had taken over

Trending

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' wins new award in Dubai

Funke Akindele-Bello plays the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide in 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Stop letting married people participate in BBN - Whitemoney tells organizers

Hazel Onou aka Whitemoney (BuzzNigeria)

AMAA 2021 noms: 5 biggest snubs and surprises

AMAA 2021 nominations [Instagram/amaawards_]