We are working to bring 'Eternals' back - Filmone

In a statement released on Saturday, the film distribution company clarified that the film was temporarily suspended not banned as previously reported.

"You must have heard the news that the much anticipated Marvel Movie, #Eternals, that was set to be released Yesterday, has been temporarily postponed in Nigeria. Our team is working hard to ensure that we bring #Eternals to cinemas across Nigeria. Please bear with us as a new date will be communicated As Soon As Possible," Filmone wrote on Instagram.

Recall that news of a reported ban of the film made headlines on Friday, November 5, same day it was set to premiere in cinemas.

While the National Film and Video Censors Board did not confirm its involvement, the film was reportedly taken off cinema schedules for its now controversial kissing scene with two gay partners.

The Marvel film has also been ban in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait over the controversial scene which Marvel has removed to edit from the Chloé Zhao directed film.