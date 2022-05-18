Visa on Arrival Season 2 has arrived

Fans have eagerly awaited the release of the second season and finally get to witness the return of the mischievous visa officers Francis, Okoro, Hope, and Charity, as they deal with visa applicants from various backgrounds and decide who is eligible or ineligible to travel. The popular comedy series stars: Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl, Temisan Emmanuel and promises more wild and hilarious moments with special guest appearances from stars such as Shaffy Bello, Dr. Dolor, Onyibo Rebel and Bisola.