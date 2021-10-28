RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' to premiere at AFRIFF

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

This year's AFRIFF is slated for November 7-13, 2021.

Baaj Adebule as Uyi in Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' [Instagram]

Filmmaker, Victor Sanchez' debut feature film 'That Other Side' is set to world premiere at the 10th anniversary Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Starring Baaj Adebule, Lota Chukwu and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman , the film written by Sanchez follows Uyi (Adebule), a reformed hustler. Desperate to raise a specific amount of money, he returns to his hometown and finds himself trapped in a warehouse with his estranged best friend, a corpse, his pistol wielding girlfriend and a witch.

Like the filmmaker's acclaimed series, 'Enakhe', 'That Other Side' is also set in Benin, the capital city of Edo state.

Watch the teaser:

Recall that the 'Enakhe' showrunner first announced the film early October, confirming that it would be his first attempt at working on a feature length film after nearly two decades in television.

'That Other Side' is co-produced by Onyekachi Banjo and Femi Ogunsanwo and will screen alongside over 50 productions at this year's AFRIFF slated for November 7-13, 2021.

Ahead of the anticipated festival, organizers recently confirmed Amazon studios' International Head of Local Originals James Farrell and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios as its keynote speakers. The executives are billed to join a live session on November for to unveil Prime Video’s plans for future investment in local storytelling in Africa.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

