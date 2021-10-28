Filmmaker, Victor Sanchez' debut feature film 'That Other Side' is set to world premiere at the 10th anniversary Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).
Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' to premiere at AFRIFF
This year's AFRIFF is slated for November 7-13, 2021.
Starring Baaj Adebule, Lota Chukwu and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman , the film written by Sanchez follows Uyi (Adebule), a reformed hustler. Desperate to raise a specific amount of money, he returns to his hometown and finds himself trapped in a warehouse with his estranged best friend, a corpse, his pistol wielding girlfriend and a witch.
Like the filmmaker's acclaimed series, 'Enakhe', 'That Other Side' is also set in Benin, the capital city of Edo state.
Watch the teaser:
Recall that the 'Enakhe' showrunner first announced the film early October, confirming that it would be his first attempt at working on a feature length film after nearly two decades in television.
'That Other Side' is co-produced by Onyekachi Banjo and Femi Ogunsanwo and will screen alongside over 50 productions at this year's AFRIFF slated for November 7-13, 2021.
Ahead of the anticipated festival, organizers recently confirmed Amazon studios' International Head of Local Originals James Farrell and Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios as its keynote speakers. The executives are billed to join a live session on November for to unveil Prime Video’s plans for future investment in local storytelling in Africa.
