Victor Sanchez' 'That Other Side' to premiere at AFRIFF

Starring Baaj Adebule, Lota Chukwu and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman , the film written by Sanchez follows Uyi (Adebule), a reformed hustler. Desperate to raise a specific amount of money, he returns to his hometown and finds himself trapped in a warehouse with his estranged best friend, a corpse, his pistol wielding girlfriend and a witch.

Like the filmmaker's acclaimed series, 'Enakhe', 'That Other Side' is also set in Benin, the capital city of Edo state.

Watch the teaser:

Recall that the 'Enakhe' showrunner first announced the film early October, confirming that it would be his first attempt at working on a feature length film after nearly two decades in television.

'That Other Side' is co-produced by Onyekachi Banjo and Femi Ogunsanwo and will screen alongside over 50 productions at this year's AFRIFF slated for November 7-13, 2021.