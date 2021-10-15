'Enakhe' producer Victor Sanchez is working on a feature film

Aghahowa made the revelation via an Instagram post on Thursday. He wrote: "I have an announcement! After a decade and a half in the TV business. I finally made my first feature film. Cue anxiety attacks, Murphy’s Law and thunderous applause. Lol.

"A heartfelt thank you to my dream cast and my crew family that went above and beyond on our quirky little film."

While plot details are currently under wraps, the forthcoming film is scripted by the famed filmmaker and co-produced by 'Ojukokoro' producer Femi Ogunsanwo and Banjo Ayodele Onyekachi.