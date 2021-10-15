RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Enakhe' producer Victor Sanchez is working on a feature film

The new production will be Sanchez' debut feature film.

Filmmaker, Victor Sanchez Aghahowa [Instagram/victoraghahowa]

'Enakhe' showrunner, Victor Sanchez Aghahowa has confirmed that he is working on his first-ever feature film after a decade in the television business.

Aghahowa made the revelation via an Instagram post on Thursday. He wrote: "I have an announcement! After a decade and a half in the TV business. I finally made my first feature film. Cue anxiety attacks, Murphy’s Law and thunderous applause. Lol.

"A heartfelt thank you to my dream cast and my crew family that went above and beyond on our quirky little film."

While plot details are currently under wraps, the forthcoming film is scripted by the famed filmmaker and co-produced by 'Ojukokoro' producer Femi Ogunsanwo and Banjo Ayodele Onyekachi.

The first season of Aghahowa's 'Enakhe' recently wrapped up after months of positive reviews. Starring Ivie Okujaye as the eponymous character, the thrilling drama is set in modern-day Benin city and based on a rebellious daughter who is forced by circumstances to grow in every way possible after her father's sudden death, to become the leader of her family's criminal empire

