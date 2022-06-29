RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ukonwa Ojo exits Amazon Prime Video’s Chief Marketing Officer role

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nigerian born marketing expert Ukonwa Ojo is bidding farewell to Amazon Prime Video after two years.

Ukonwa Ojo [Ad Weekly]

Variety reports that Ojo’s exit from the Chief Marketing Officer was confirmed in a memo to staff signed by Mike Hopkins, SVP Prime Video & Amazon Studios.

I want to share the news today that Ukonwa Ojo, our Chief Marketing Officer, is leaving Prime Video and Amazon Studios. For nearly two years, Ukonwa has supported the Prime Video brand and its broad and growing content slate with focus, passion, and commitment,” the memo reads.

“She has led a talented marketing team that created engaging new ways to connect with our customers, with innovative campaigns for movies like Coming to America 2 and Being the Ricardos, and the series The Boys, Wheel of Time and The Underground Railroad, to name just a few. I know you’ll join me in thanking Ukonwa for her contributions and wishing her all the best moving forward.

“We will use this transition period to evaluate our organizational needs as we continue on our path to become the most-loved video subscription service, and the preferred entertainment hub of curated content that engages our customers worldwide. I’ll be reaching out to senior marketing team members in the coming days on how we best move forward.

“I want every member of the marketing organization to be assured that you are valued and appreciated. I’m aware how demanding your jobs are and how hard you are working. I know too that transitions can be unsettling, and I ask for your patience as we work through this period.”

As always, I look forward to working alongside all of you as we continue to grow our ever-expanding business – together.

In addition to her marketing influence on Prime originals, Ojo visited Nigeria last year, alongside Amazon execs for the streamer’s debut launch in Nollywood.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Ojo confirmed the studios’ plans to produce Nigerian originals.

Prior to her role at Amazon, Ojo worked at MAC Cosmetics and Coty, also as the Chief Marketing Officer.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

