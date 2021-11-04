RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tyler Perry confirms 'Sister Act 3' is officially in the works

The sequel is coming exclusively to Disney+.

Whoopi Goldberg in 'Sister Act' [Screen Rant]
Tyler Perry has confirmed that scripting is officially underway for the anticipated second sequel to 90s hit comedy film 'Sister Act'.

According to Perry, the sequel will see Whoopi Goldberg co-produce and return to star as Deloris (aka Sister Mary Clarence).

“The script is being written, and I am the producer on it — not directing. We brought on an incredible director [Tim Federle] and Whoopi’s really excited. I think that this is just what the country needs. We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, 'Oh my God, I left there singing.' That’s my hope,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the film's second installment 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' debuted in 1993, fans have held on for news of a sequel until Walt Disney officially announced in December 2020 at the Disney+ investors day.

Directed Emile Ardolino with Goldberg in the lead role as the fan-favourite nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier, the 1992 hit comedy centers on her attempt to hide from a mob in a convent of nuns.

