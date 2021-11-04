Tyler Perry confirms 'Sister Act 3' is officially in the works

According to Perry, the sequel will see Whoopi Goldberg co-produce and return to star as Deloris (aka Sister Mary Clarence).

“The script is being written, and I am the producer on it — not directing. We brought on an incredible director [Tim Federle] and Whoopi’s really excited. I think that this is just what the country needs. We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, 'Oh my God, I left there singing.' That’s my hope,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the film's second installment 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' debuted in 1993, fans have held on for news of a sequel until Walt Disney officially announced in December 2020 at the Disney+ investors day.