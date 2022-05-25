Tunde Kelani's 'Dazzling Mirage' debuts on Netflix

The film is an adaptation of Olayinka Abimbola Egbokhare's novel of the same title, adapted to screen by Ade Solanke.

'Dazzling Mirage' premiered in cinemas to critical acclaim with Akindoju winning the AMVCA's Trailblazer award. The actress's performance received so much accolades that she took to refuting reports that she was cast for the role because she was a Sickle cell warrior.

The film also stars Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Yomi Fash Lanso, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Seun Akindele and Aderounmu Adejumoke.

Watch the trailer: