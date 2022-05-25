Starring Kemi Lala Akindoju in her breakout lead role, the film follows Funmiwo, a young Sickle Cell warrior dealing with the societal and physical challenges influenced by the condition.
Tunde Kelani's 'Dazzling Mirage' debuts on Netflix
Tunde Kelani 2014 award-winning title 'Dazzling Mirage' has premiered on global streaming platform Netflix.
The film is an adaptation of Olayinka Abimbola Egbokhare's novel of the same title, adapted to screen by Ade Solanke.
'Dazzling Mirage' premiered in cinemas to critical acclaim with Akindoju winning the AMVCA's Trailblazer award. The actress's performance received so much accolades that she took to refuting reports that she was cast for the role because she was a Sickle cell warrior.
The film also stars Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Yomi Fash Lanso, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Seun Akindele and Aderounmu Adejumoke.
Watch the trailer:
The latest title debut follows the recently unveiled list of Nollywood films headed to the streamer between June and August, 2022. Some of the confirmed titles include 2021 box office leads 'Ghost and the Tout Too', 'My Village People', 'Prophetess' and 'Breaded Life.'
