Tunde Kelani is working on a second part to iconic 'Saworoide'

Babatunde Lawal

While details about the project are still scarce, many fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, and Kelani's announcem has been met with positive responses and messages of support.

The news was first revealed in a tweet by Kelani on his official Twitter handle, where he teased the upcoming project with a cryptic message, "When there is a cultural vacuum, moral and mental decay follows. Saworoide 2 (the new movie) is coming soon."

Saworoide is a classic Nigerian film that was released in 1999. The movie tells the story of a small town called Jogbo, which is ruled by a powerful and corrupt king. The film explores themes of power, corruption, and the struggle for justice in a society where the voices of the people are often silenced.

The movie was a critical and commercial success, earning numerous awards and cementing Kelani's reputation as one of Nigeria's top filmmakers. Fans of the film have been eagerly anticipating a sequel for many years, and Kelani's recent announcement has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation online.

Kelani, who is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest filmmakers, has been active in the industry for over three decades, producing a wide range of films that explore the complexities of Nigerian society and culture. His work has earned him numerous awards and accolades, and he is considered a pioneer in the Nigerian film industry.

With the announcement of 'Saworoide 2,' it seems that Kelani is once again pushing the boundaries of Nigerian cinema and exploring new avenues for storytelling and artistic expression. Fans of the original film will no doubt be eagerly awaiting further news about the project and the chance to revisit the world of Jogbo once again.

Tunde Kelani is working on a second part to iconic 'Saworoide'

