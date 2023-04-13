Tunde Kelani is working on a second part to iconic 'Saworoide'

The news was first revealed in a tweet by Kelani on his official Twitter handle, where he teased the upcoming project with a cryptic message, "When there is a cultural vacuum, moral and mental decay follows. Saworoide 2 (the new movie) is coming soon."

Saworoide is a classic Nigerian film that was released in 1999. The movie tells the story of a small town called Jogbo, which is ruled by a powerful and corrupt king. The film explores themes of power, corruption, and the struggle for justice in a society where the voices of the people are often silenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie was a critical and commercial success, earning numerous awards and cementing Kelani's reputation as one of Nigeria's top filmmakers. Fans of the film have been eagerly anticipating a sequel for many years, and Kelani's recent announcement has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation online.

Pulse Nigeria

Kelani, who is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest filmmakers, has been active in the industry for over three decades, producing a wide range of films that explore the complexities of Nigerian society and culture. His work has earned him numerous awards and accolades, and he is considered a pioneer in the Nigerian film industry.

Tunde Kelani Pulse Nigeria