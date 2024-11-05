RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tributes pour in for director Dimeji Ajibola who passes on after a brief illness

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Shanty Town director is survived by wife and children.

Tributes pour in for Nollywood director Dimeji Ajibola who passes on [Instagram/@dimeji_ajibola]
Tributes pour in for Nollywood director Dimeji Ajibola who passes on [Instagram/@dimeji_ajibola]

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of one of its finest directors, Ajibola, who passed away after a brief illness on November 5, 2024. Until his death, he was recognized for his directorial efforts in Shanty Town, Slum King, Hoodrush, Ovy’s Voice, and Wura. He won several awards including Best Actor and Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards, Best Supporting Actor at the AMAA Awards and Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany.

READ ALSO: See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

The seasoned filmmaker, renowned for his impactful work on both the big and small screens, was a cherished figure in the industry, and tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans alike. As news of his death spread, the outpouring of grief was swift. Fellow directors, actors, producers, and other film industry professionals took to social media and public forums to express their shock and sadness at his untimely departure.

Shanty Town producer, Chinenye Nworah, who worked closely with Ajibola on the Netflix series shared a heartfelt tribute.

“DIMEJI. I thank God I was by your side all through your last days . The calls , the WhatsApp, the midnight prayers, God knows the best . You fought hard to live. God knows the best. Good night my brother,” the post said.

Xavier Ighoredje, writer and producer of Shanty Town echoed similar sentiments. Ighorodje collaborated with Dimeji on several projects including My Fairytale Wedding, and Slum King.

“To the phenomenal Dimeji Ajibola, Director Shanty Town, Slum Kng, My Fairytale Wedding and other deliciousness. I don't have a lot of words, because I'm still trying to process this. But... rest well king. God comfort your wife and children,” the post said.

Bolanle Ninalowo, a seasoned actor also expressed sympathy and gave his condolences as well.

“I love you brother and I will miss you @dimejiajibola May God heal your family & loved ones. Till we meet again didi vox Rest on CHAMP. Goodnight,” he said.

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Oscars took their official Instagram page to give their condolences to the family of the late director while stressing his contribution to the committee.

“The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Oscars deeply mourns the passing of our esteemed member, Mr. Dimeji Ajibola. His immense talent, dedication, and passion for Nigerian cinema left an indelible mark on our industry. Mr. Ajibola’s contributions to the NOSC and his commitment to elevating Nigerian storytelling on the global stage will be profoundly missed. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the post said.

As the Nollywood community continues to mourn the loss of one of its brightest stars, we are reminded of the indelible mark that Ajibola left in Nollywood. His body of work, his leadership, and the friendships he built over the years will forever be a testament to his vision, his talent, and his enduring legacy.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng






