Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The ruling by the Nigerian Trademark Tribunal, said that Nworah and GCM Giant Creative Media Limited are the rightful owners of the trademarks; Shanty Town and Scar.

Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah are some of the creative minds behind 'Shanty Town' [Netflix/Nora Awolowo]
Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah are some of the creative minds behind 'Shanty Town' [Netflix/Nora Awolowo]

The official ruling, dated July 18, 2024, issued by the Nigerian Trademark Tribunal, said that Nworah and GCM Giant Creative Media Limited are the rightful owners of the trademarks; Shanty Town and Scar, representatives for Nworah said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Nollywood actress, Edo and producer Nworah locked heads in a legal battle over the ownership of the hit Netflix series, Shanty Town.

Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale in Shanty Town
Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale in Shanty Town Pulse Nigeria
READ ALSO: How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a casting director does

The dispute left the fate of the much-anticipated second season hanging on a balance.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Edo’s lawyers and Minini Empire Productions Limited (MEP), granting Nworah and her production company ownership.

Following the ruling, a separate decision by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) upheld the validity of the copyright certificates issued to Nworah on July 24, 2024. The Commission dismissed Edo's petition and confirmed the legal validity of the copyrights issued to Nworah.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town' Pulse Nigeria
According to Nworah lawyers, “the successful defence of these claims highlights the importance of protecting creative works and ensuring fair compensation for artists.”

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, Shanty Town follows a group of young women who are pressured by powerful men to become sex workers.

The six-part crime thriller, released on January 20, 2023 garnered huge popularity, with a star-studded cast that includes, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, and Mercy Eke.

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

