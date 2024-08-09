Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

The official ruling, dated July 18, 2024, issued by the Nigerian Trademark Tribunal, said that Nworah and GCM Giant Creative Media Limited are the rightful owners of the trademarks; Shanty Town and Scar, representatives for Nworah said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Nollywood actress, Edo and producer Nworah locked heads in a legal battle over the ownership of the hit Netflix series, Shanty Town.

The dispute left the fate of the much-anticipated second season hanging on a balance.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Edo’s lawyers and Minini Empire Productions Limited (MEP), granting Nworah and her production company ownership.

Following the ruling, a separate decision by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) upheld the validity of the copyright certificates issued to Nworah on July 24, 2024. The Commission dismissed Edo's petition and confirmed the legal validity of the copyrights issued to Nworah.

According to Nworah lawyers, “the successful defence of these claims highlights the importance of protecting creative works and ensuring fair compensation for artists.”

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, Shanty Town follows a group of young women who are pressured by powerful men to become sex workers.