Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

Igho is a seasoned filmmaker with several works to his credit including Seven, The Eve, Team Six, Dust, and Nneka the Pretty Serpent.

Described as “an action-packed thriller” Suspicion was teased to be released this year in a collaborative post with the director of the film and Nollywire.

“Stan Nze shines in this teaser for Tosin Igho’s ‘Suspicion’, a gripping and action-packed drama. Coming to you on November 28 on Prime Video,” the post said.

Igho also took to his Instagram to share the news.

“Official Teaser alert!!!!* A sneak peek into the gripping suspense, intense drama and heart-pumping action that's about to unfold... Mark your calendars! Our long-awaited trailer for "SUSPICION" drops on the 28th of October!” the post said.

The thriller continues with the lead character in his 2008 short film The Suspicious Guy. Suspicion explores the lives of victims of ritual practices.