Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Igho, director of the Netflix drama, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ is on to another thriller.

Tosin Igho on the set of 'Suspicion' movie [Instagram/suspicion_movie]
Igho is a seasoned filmmaker with several works to his credit including Seven, The Eve, Team Six, Dust, and Nneka the Pretty Serpent.

READ ALSO: Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Described as “an action-packed thriller” Suspicion was teased to be released this year in a collaborative post with the director of the film and Nollywire.

“Stan Nze shines in this teaser for Tosin Igho’s ‘Suspicion’, a gripping and action-packed drama. Coming to you on November 28 on Prime Video,” the post said.

Igho also took to his Instagram to share the news.

“Official Teaser alert!!!!* A sneak peek into the gripping suspense, intense drama and heart-pumping action that's about to unfold... Mark your calendars! Our long-awaited trailer for "SUSPICION" drops on the 28th of October!” the post said.

The thriller continues with the lead character in his 2008 short film The Suspicious Guy. Suspicion explores the lives of victims of ritual practices.

Suspicion boasts an ensemble cast including, Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Ashafa ‘Small Mummy’ Salamot, Francis Sule, Boma Akpore, Tony Akposheri, and Esegine Orezi Allen.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

