Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

In an official statement, Abudu took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

“BLOOD SISTERS SEASON 2 IN THE WORKS. I’m thrilled to share that BLOOD SISTERS 2 is officially in motion, and we had the most amazing table read this past week! After 18 months of development with our talented writers #CraigFreimond, @Zeli_oz and @Adzeugah, the excitement is palpable! Nearly all your favourite characters are back,” the post said.

The first season was directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang. The second season is directed by Daniel Oriahi and Kayode Kasum. Inem King, Ted Abudu, Judith Audu and James Amuta return as producers.

Oriahi is popular for the psychological thriller, The Weekend which has received global recognition since its release on August 31, 2024. Kasum is famous for his directorial efforts in a plethora of movies including, Soole, Sugar Rush and Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.

The series written by South African filmmakers Craig Freimond, Zeli Zulu and Adze Ugah follows best friends, Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime), on the run after the latter accidentally murders Sarah’s abusive fiancé, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon).

Other cast members include Genoveva Umeh, Kate Henshaw, Kehinde Bankole, Uche Jombo, Etim Effiong, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Michelle Dede, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Mike Afolarin and Fadekemi Olumide.