Top Nigerian, Ghanaian filmmakers partner for Lagos-based Christmas film

Nollywood producer, Chris Odeh, said the film will be shot entirely in Lagos beginning on August 21 and is expected to premiere on December 25 across cinemas in Africa.

“The idea is to create an African Christmas movie that will resonate well with people. When the director shared this idea with me, I didn’t hesitate to jump on it to make it a reality. I can’t wait for all of you to see it,” he said.

One Night Guests follows several individuals whose paths cross unexpectedly on one fateful Christmas day. What begins as an ordinary morning quickly unravels into a series of surprising events leading to revelations, conflicts, and connections that will change lives forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

One Night Guests is directed by Ghanaian filmmaker, Peter Sedufia, and produced by OldFilm Productions (Ghana), Sozo Films (Nigeria), and Gravel Road Studios (South Africa).

“One Night Guests is more than just a film. It is a celebration of African storytelling and the rich cultural heritage that we are so proud to share with the world. We believe that this film will be cherished by families, talked about for years to come, and remembered as a key moment in African cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience,” Sedufia said at the press conference.

Isabella Okechukwu, the General Manager of Silverbird Film Distribution, added that the collaboration is evidence of Silverbird’s commitment to showcasing African talents to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“Our role in this collaboration has been to ensure that One Night Guests reaches the widest possible audience making it accessible to cinema-goers in anglophone West African countries. We believe in the power of cinema to connect people and this film is poised to do just that offering a unique blend of drama and humour as well as cultural richness that will captivate the audience,” she added.