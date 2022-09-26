5 films about filmmaking every filmmaker must see

Here, I'm going to give you a list of 5 films that are about filmmaking that may end up taking the cross of having to go to a film school. By the time you finish these films, you may have learnt all the basics of filmmaking.

Man With a Movie Camera (1929)

This movie was filmed over a period of three years. It used the film-within-a-film technique to explore its narration. The groundbreaking Russian cinema will be useful in learning the basics of the idea of cinematography.

Pulse Nigeria

Day for Night (1973)

Directed by François Truffaut, this is a story about why a filmmaker needs to look within himself to tell a compelling story. It takes a behind the scene stab at the frustration and agony of a filmmaker.

Pulse Nigeria

Heart of Darkness (1993)

This is a behind the scenes ode to Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed Apocalypse Now. Beyond that, it shows the madness that goes on in the filmmaking world and in the head of a filmmaker.

Pulse Nigeria

American Movie (1999)

Making films is difficult and extremely painful especially for indie filmmakers who are working with limited budgets. This is an allegory for the filmmaking industry and it shows the trials and tribulations of low-budget filmmakers and their will to forge ahead and never give up.

Pulse Nigeria

Best Worst Movies (2009)