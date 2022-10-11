Tom Cruise reportedly in talks to shoot film in space

According to a BBC report, Universal Films Entertainment Group chairman, Donna Langley, has revealed that plans for a spacewalk for the Mission Impossible star were definitely in the works.

Detailing the project, Langley shared that while it’s set on earth, Cruise will offer fans a first-of-its-kind Hollywood non-CGI created to look at space.

“It actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,” the film executive shared. “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan.”

Recall that in May 2020, NASA confirmed a possible collaboration with the actor on a film project. Langley’s statement which also confirms that Cruise and director Doug Liman pitched the story during the pandemic, hints at a possible link between both reports.