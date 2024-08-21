Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

Nollyfemme is an initiative that spotlights short films of emerging and seasoned female filmmakers in the Nigerian film industry.

“We are excited to showcase the talent and creativity of female filmmakers in the NollyFemme Shorts Program. These selected films represent a diverse range of voices and perspectives, highlighting the unique storytelling abilities of women in the film industry,” the organisers said in an August 19, 2024 post.

Themed ‘Evening of Escape,’ the event is scheduled to hold later this month.

“Join us on Friday, August 30 at the @didimuseum for an unforgettable EVENING OF ESCAPE filled with inspiring films, engaging conversations, and networking opportunities,” the post continued.

The event is open to both filmmakers and non-filmmakers. The members of the public are encouraged to join in witnessing exceptional films from female filmmakers in the country.

“Whether you’re a film enthusiast, an industry professional, or simply curious about the world of cinema, this event is perfect for you,” the post said.

“Don’t miss this chance to support and celebrate the work of female directors and producers. Reserve your spot now by registering at the link provided. We can’t wait to see you there!⁣"