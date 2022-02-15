RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is interested in a career in Hollywood

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The alleged con artist has reportedly hired a talents manager.

Simon Leviev [The Independent]
Simon Leviev [The Independent]

Israeli socialite Simon Leviev is looking to turn his “Tinder Swinder” popularity into a career move with a break into Hollywood.

Recommended articles

According to TMZ, the ex convict who allegedly conned his victims of over $10 million says he has already signed with a talent manager and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast.

The reports confirm that Leviev and his new Hollywood manager, Gina Rodriguez are already in talks with investors for possible partnerships and deals as he pushes a lucrative entertainment career.

TMZ also adds that Simon wants women to compete for the honour of “his love” on the TV show.

The Israeli con artist made headlines early this month after Netflix premiered a documentary featuring three of his victims, European women who claimed they were defrauded of thousands of dollars after meeting him on popular dating site Tinder.

Leviev has since denied the allegations despite evidence proving his involvement with his victims.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“Life has been very good since Nigerian Idol - Season 6 first runner-up Atela

“Life has been very good since Nigerian Idol” - Season 6 first runner-up Atela

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her

Netflix debuts first look trailer for 'Bridgerton' season 2

Netflix debuts first look trailer for 'Bridgerton' season 2

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is interested in a career in Hollywood

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is interested in a career in Hollywood

Julia Fox says she was never in love with Kanye West

Julia Fox says she was never in love with Kanye West

Basketball meets Afrobeats: Should Football administrators be worried? [Pulse Explainer]

Basketball meets Afrobeats: Should Football administrators be worried? [Pulse Explainer]

Williams Uchemba spoils wife with Mercedes Benz SUV days after welcoming daughter

Williams Uchemba spoils wife with Mercedes Benz SUV days after welcoming daughter

Uyoyou Adia to direct new Anthill studios' romantic comedy 'Hey You'

Uyoyou Adia to direct new Anthill studios' romantic comedy 'Hey You'

Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

Trending

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) organizers

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Ikorodu Bois photographed with Kunle Afolayan at KAP studios [Instagram/Kunleafo]

A Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works