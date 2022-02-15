Israeli socialite Simon Leviev is looking to turn his “Tinder Swinder” popularity into a career move with a break into Hollywood.
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is interested in a career in Hollywood
The alleged con artist has reportedly hired a talents manager.
According to TMZ, the ex convict who allegedly conned his victims of over $10 million says he has already signed with a talent manager and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast.
The reports confirm that Leviev and his new Hollywood manager, Gina Rodriguez are already in talks with investors for possible partnerships and deals as he pushes a lucrative entertainment career.
TMZ also adds that Simon wants women to compete for the honour of “his love” on the TV show.
The Israeli con artist made headlines early this month after Netflix premiered a documentary featuring three of his victims, European women who claimed they were defrauded of thousands of dollars after meeting him on popular dating site Tinder.
Leviev has since denied the allegations despite evidence proving his involvement with his victims.
