'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is interested in a career in Hollywood

According to TMZ, the ex convict who allegedly conned his victims of over $10 million says he has already signed with a talent manager and wants to write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast.

The reports confirm that Leviev and his new Hollywood manager, Gina Rodriguez are already in talks with investors for possible partnerships and deals as he pushes a lucrative entertainment career.

TMZ also adds that Simon wants women to compete for the honour of “his love” on the TV show.

The Israeli con artist made headlines early this month after Netflix premiered a documentary featuring three of his victims, European women who claimed they were defrauded of thousands of dollars after meeting him on popular dating site Tinder.