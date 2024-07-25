Tina Mba, Adunni Ade to star in Rotimi Raji's new film 'American Playboy'

The film spotlights the realities of Nigerian immigrants navigating financial and economic stability in America.

Adunni Ade’s introduction to Nollywood was her role in the 2013 Yoruba film, You or I. She recently featured in West Africa’s highest-grossing biopic of 2024, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Another star of the film, Tina Mba, is a Nollywood veteran with decades of screen experience. She rose to prominence for her role in the soap opera, Everyday People. She has also been in other TV shows including Jemeji, Hotel Majestic, Desperate Housewives, Isoken, Shadows, and more.

The cast also includes Wole Ojo, Niyi Johnson, Jide Kosoko, and Segun Akindele.

American PlayBoy follows the story of two lovers, Akindele and Fadekemi, who are navigating a turbulent relationship. Unemployed for four years, Akindele has remained hopeful. The couple intend to elevate the status of their relationship, therefore Akindele must get a job. The arrival of Jimmy, an American returnee, who has a vendetta, soils the lovers’ relationship.

Written and produced by Silas Babalola, American PlayBoy is a window into family dynamics, love, betrayal, and forgiveness. The romantic drama is set in Nigeria and the U.S.

