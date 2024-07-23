Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

Afolayan had in May 2024 revealed his intentions to shoot parts of the series in Ghana.

On Tuesday, July 23, he posted numerous photos of himself scouting locations in the West African country.

The international collaboration is in partnership with Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, the CEO of Ghana’s National Film Authority.

“Ghana is calling on the world to come and shoot in Ghana and capture the very beautiful sceneries and facilities Ghana has in their movies,” Asante wrote in an Instagram post to announce Afolayan’s location scouting days ago.

The first season of the show was entirely filmed at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village in Igbojaye, Oyo State with a cast and crew of 600.

This four-part series is a sequel to the 2022 Netflix original film, Anikulapo, which follows the story of Saro who arrives in Oyo as a stranger and a traditional textile weaver and gets entangled with Queen Arolake in an unlikely romantic affair.

The series, released in 2024, follows the resurrection of Saro, who continues in his dubious ways, and Arolake who becomes a wealthy woman but makes new powerful enemies.