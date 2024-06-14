ADVERTISEMENT
Timini Egbuson produced crime thriller 'Shina' is now streaming on Netflix

Kome Nathaniel

Egbuson plays the lead in the film alongside Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Shina-ii-Nollywirejpg
Shina-ii-Nollywirejpg

The film follows Shina Akanji, a middle-aged man who after a few years of indulging in drugs, alcohol and cultism, attempts to live a decent life humbly as a taxi driver. Life takes a different turn when his grandmother becomes critically ill. Shina seeks a way to save her but what he finds on the eve of an election might just be the start of a movement in Lagos State.

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson plays the lead in the film alongside Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman. Egbuson is also the executive producer of Shina.

Shina-2022-Nollywire
Shina-2022-Nollywire Pulse Nigeria
Feyifunmi Oginni produced the film. Other cast members include Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Aleiru Idowukeji, Neo Akpofure, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Shawn Faqua, Tope Tedela, Tolulope Adewunmi, and Preach Bassey.

Before the film’s release on Netflix, Egbuson expressed his excitement for being part of it, stating, “I’m incredibly excited to immerse myself deeper into the creative world and bring to life the films I’m truly passionate about. SHINA is a project close to my heart, and I poured everything into it. I can’t wait for you all to experience it.

According to the website, FilmFreeWay the co-director, Ike-Okoro, "made her directorial debut as a guest director on the web series When Are We Getting Married in 2021. In early 2022, she directed a tactical ad for SGBV targeted at women facing issues of domestic violence."

The other director, Adesokun is a writer who is 2021 published the collection of poems, The Taxi Driver and Other Poem.

See the trailer below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

