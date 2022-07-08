RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

It’s nearly the weekend and a great time to catch up on some screen time.

Blood Money 1997 poster
Blood Money 1997 poster

With the brouhaha from last week inspired by Play Network studio’s Glamour Girls remake, now might be the best time to binge-watch some classic Nollywood films.

Recommended articles

For this week's throwback, we’ll revisit Chico Ejiro’s 1997 hit film…Blood Money.

Blood Money: The Vulture Men, also known as just Blood Money, is a 1997 Nigerian film directed by Chico Ejiro and produced by Ojiofor Ezeanyaeche.

The film featured Kanayo O. Kanayo, Zack Orji, Francis Agu, Sam Dede, Ejike Asiegbu and a host of other exceptional talents. It was released in 1997 as a commercial success, making it OJ Productions' "first big hit"

Synopsis:

Mike, (Zack Orji) gets reunited with former schoolmate and police chief; Collins (Kanayo O. Kanayo), who has since become a millionaire profiting off organ trade. This is after Mike had gotten scammed by his bank manager.

Collins somehow convinces Mike to become a fellow member of the secret cult known as the Vultures. The leader of the cult known as the "Great Vulture" promises Mike instant wealth.

At the Great Vulture's command, Mike kidnaps a child who is then used to accelerate money making for Mike.

Things soon turn sour between Mike and Collins when it is found out that the child is Chief Collins' only son, thus his kidnapping creates a rift between the two men. Years later, the Great Vulture demands a blood sacrifice from Mike, who delays this by offering his wife and mother instead.

In an Article for Africa Today, John C. McCall described Blood Money as a "melodramatic morality tale focused on the cult phenomenon familiar to most Nigerians" (of "money cults" and "money medicine" or ogwu ego) and "a useful distillation of cultural themes and knowledge similar to how The Godfather would be a useful introduction to organized crime in the United States"

Catch a glimpse of the movie here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V31dV_2JXIY

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Obi Emelonye's 'Money Miss Road' set for theatrical release this July

Obi Emelonye's 'Money Miss Road' set for theatrical release this July

Ultimate Love star Rosie says she considered suicide after show

Ultimate Love star Rosie says she considered suicide after show

Trending

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Spider-Man rendition [Metro UK]

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

BBNaija season 7