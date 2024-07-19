This is what 'Those About to Die' a series about gladiators in ancient Rome is about

This highly anticipated show, which premiered on July 18, 2024, explores the brutal and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports.

Directed by Roland Emmerich, known for his work on Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, the series promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals.

Plot overview

Set in 79 AD, "Those About to Die" delves into the lives of Rome's gladiators and the powerful figures who control their fate. The Colosseum, the epicentre of Roman entertainment, becomes a battleground for the slaves, soldiers, and politicians entangled in the deadly games. The series not only showcases the brutal combat but also uncovers the political intrigue and corruption behind the spectacles.

Star-studded cast

Leading the ensemble cast is Sir Anthony Hopkins, portraying Emperor Vespasian. Hopkins, known for his iconic roles in The Silence of the Lambs and Westworld, brings gravitas to the character of the Roman ruler. The cast also includes Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Sara Martins (Citadel), Tom Hughes (Victoria), and Jojo Macari (Sex Education), each delivering compelling performances that breathe life into their complex characters.

Critical reception

Critics have praised Those About to Die for its meticulous attention to historical detail and its dynamic storytelling. The series has been lauded for its ability to blend intense action scenes with deep, character-driven drama. Hopkins' portrayal of Vespasian has been singled out for its depth and nuance, adding a layer of authenticity to the series.

Behind the scenes

The production of Those About to Die took place in Rome, utilising the city's historical sites to enhance the authenticity of the setting. Emmerich's direction, combined with the show's impressive set designs and costumes, immerses viewers in the grandeur and brutality of ancient Rome.

Why you should watch

Those About to Die is not just a series about gladiatorial combat; it's a profound exploration of human ambition, power, and survival. The show's rich narrative and strong performances make it a must-watch for fans of historical dramas and action-packed series alike.

It is streaming on Peacock.