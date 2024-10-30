These are the top 10 highest-grossing Nigerian movies in 2024

Nollywood has seen a remarkable evolution over the past few decades, transforming into one of the largest film industries in the world. In 2024, Nollywood continues to break new ground in terms of storytelling, production quality and box office achievements. With a unique blend of rich cultural narratives, vibrant characters, and innovative filmmaking techniques, the industry has captivated audiences both locally and internationally.

Last year, filmmaker Funke Akindele made remarkable achievements setting a new record with her movie A Tribe Called Judah. It grossed over ₦1.4 billion, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2023.

Here is an overview of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of the year so far. This ranking is based on data provided by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

10. Farmer’s Bride (138 M)

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wumi Toriola.

Still showing across cinemas nationwide, Farmer’s Bride holds the 10th spot of the highest-grossing Nigerian films. It has a current earning of ₦138 million.

9. What About Us (₦103.7M)

Released on June 12, 2024, What About Us grossed ₦24.6 million in its first three days and went on to become the highest-grossing film for the weekend of July 12-14, 2024. With a total cumulative of ₦103.7Million, the feature movie currently holds the 9th highest-grossing Nigerian cinematic release Produced by Emmanuel Iren and directed by Kayode Kasum, What About Us? follows a couple whose struggling relationship is further strained when a new couple moves in next door. The wife begins a relationship with the husband next door; a relationship too close to be platonic. The film explores the complexities of a couple’s relationship. The cast includes; Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Teniola Aladese, Seyi Awolowo, Marycolette Unamka, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

8. All’s Fair in Love (₦132M)

This movie marked Deyemi Okanlawon’s debut as a film producer. It earned ₦7.6 million in ticket sales on February 14, 2024, the day it premiered followed by ₦10.4 million during its advanced screenings and rounded up its cinematic run with ₦132 million.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film revolves around two best friends and business partners whose relationship is tested. They both fall in love with the same woman, which creates a love triangle. Its stars include Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Buhle Samuels, Ireti Doyle and Lateef Adedimeji.

7. Blacksmith: Alagbede (₦103.7M)

Blacksmith is 7th on the list, grossing ₦103.7 million after starting with ₦11.3 million. The Yoruba drama-comedy is a love story between a blacksmith and a school teacher. Directed by Usman Ogunlade, the film features Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kareem Adepoju and Kehinde Bankole.

6. Muri & Ko (₦136M)

The comedy-drama Muri & Ko surpassed the ₦50 million mark in its first week of release in June. Within three weeks, it had grossed over ₦80 million. its total earnings stands at ₦136 million. Directed by Biodun Stephen, it features Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie). Muri and Ko tells the story of a Lagos street hustler whose life is turned upside down after he steals a car with an 8-year-old child inside.

5. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (₦157M)

5th on the list is the Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic by Bolanle Austen-Peters. The epic garnered so many positive reviews and even won the Best Movie of the Year at the 2023 edition of AFRIFF. It grossed ₦157 million at the Nigerian Box Office. Featuring Kehinde Bankole as lead, it portrays the life of the Nigerian activist and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti. Written by Tunde Babalola the movie tells the tale of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. Together with her husband, Funmilayo opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women’s Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice.

Other cast includes veteran actor Joke Silva, best lead actress AMVCA 2024 Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Delete Odule, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein and Iremide Adeoye.

4. Lakatabu (₦202.2M)

This crime thriller held the top spot for two weeks in July, grossing ₦168 million in that month alone. The Yoruba-language film, written and produced by Odunlade Adekola, tells the story of a terrorising criminal who meets his downfall after taking his enemy’s daughter hostage. Its box office earnings totalled ₦202.2 million, making it one of 2024’s most successful indigenous releases. Its earnings place it as the 4th highest-grossing movie for 2024.

3. Ajakaju: Beasts of Two Worlds (₦252.8M)

First-time cinematic producer, Eniola Ajao, smashed the box office earning ₦100 million in just five days of the film’s release. Directed by Odunlade Adekola, the Yoruba-language film follows a king’s desperate search for an heir to secure his throne. The epic became popular for its solid storytelling and rounded its cinematic run with ₦252.8 million making it 3rd on the list. Its cast includes Eniola Ajao, Odunlade Adekola, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, and Olayode Juliana

2. Ajosepo (₦257.2M)

In the 2nd place is the comedy-drama Ajosepo. Directed by award-winning director, Kayode Kasum, the story follows a young couple’s wedding preparations, only for tension, secrets, and family conflicts to jeopardise the big day. The film had the internet buzzing especially for its star-studded cast which includes Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Bisola Ayieola, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Solade and Mike Afolarin.

Ajosepo raked in ₦51.9 million in its first week of release. It grossed a total of ₦257.2 million at closing.

1. Queen Lateefah (₦260.M)

Sitting at the top of the list is Queen Lateefah by first-time cinematic producer Wumi Toriola. Currently, still showing across cinemas nationwide, it has a cumulative earning of ₦269,534,042. The movie already made an impressive start with ₦57 million in its first weekend of release. With only a month into its cinematic run, Toriola has everyone anticipating the new record Queen Lateefah will break. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, Queen Lateefah follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world, and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman reveals all her hidden secrets. Sadly, Lateefah is not who she claims she is as she was raised in abject poverty and is the only child of an illiterate mother. She lives in a dilapidated building with eccentric neighbours. Her cool manners, fancy clothes and wild claims are a result of her greatest strength: Telling LIES.

