ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These 5 Nollywood films are about bad governance in Nigeria

Brooks Eti-Inyene

In light of the ongoing protest against bad governance in Nigeria, we have curated five movies that capture the plight of the common man

Tobi Bakre as Obalola on 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/TobiBakre]
Tobi Bakre as Obalola on 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/TobiBakre]

Recommended articles

After the military rule in 1999, Nollywood began to delve into stories that explored political issues. They developed strategies to represent the operation of power in society. Employing the traditional ruling systems with kings and chiefs became an allegory, a medium to address political and social issues.

In light of the ongoing protest against bad governance in Nigeria, we have curated five movies that capture the plight of the common man.

ALSO READ: 5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

ADVERTISEMENT

See them below:

This legendary 1999 political drama film by Tunde Kelani explores the issue of bad governance and a successful coup. Set in the fictional kingdom of Jogbo, Lapite rules with a heavy hand over the townspeople after he dubiously gets the seat of power through a series of electoral malpractices. With the support of the chiefs who earned a cut from his illegal activities, he consolidated power by assassinating his opponents and detractors, detaining his critics, and laundering money into foreign accounts.

Where to watch: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Kunle Afolayan, Bukky Wright, Kola Oyewo, Kunle Bamfeta, Adebayo Faleti, Kayode Olaiya, and more.

This film is a sequel to Ṣaworoidẹ produced in 2002 by Tunde Kelani. Following the death of Lapite, the Jogbo chiefs attempt to put an Onijogbo of their choosing on the throne to continue their corrupt practices. They picked a retired police officer named Adebosipo whom they thought would be in their favour. He ascends the throne but decides to move on from the corrupt ways and advocates for peace and progress in the community.

Where to watch: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Dejumo Lewis. Kule Afolayan, Khabirat Kafidipe, Deola Faleye, Lere Paimo, Larinde Akinleye, Awosike Ife Abosede, Gbenga Adebayo, Aderemi Adedeji, Tunde Adegbola, Motunrayo Adeoye, Laide Adewale, Sunday Afolabi and Bukky Wright.

Gangs of Lagos is a story of the life of the lower-class Lagosians living in Isale Eko and the pipeline of thuggery, from ordinary street thugs to top political figures. Directed by Jade Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos follows Obalola Akande on his journey from childhood to adulthood.

Where to watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Chike Chukwuemeka, Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Faniran, Iyabo Ojo, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Akpotha, Pasuma.

Deriving its title from the cold murder of Niger Delta activist, Ken Sarowiwa on November 10, 1995, Black November captures the deplorable state of the Niger Delta community due to oil spillage and corruption by its government and an international oil corporation. Based on real-life events, Black November is directed by Jeta Amata.

Where to watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Mbong Amata, Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Ebiere Perema, Enyinna Nwigwe · Tamuno, Hakeem Kae-Kazim Dede, Anne Heche, Barbara, Mickey Rourke, Tom Hudson.

4th Republic is a 2019 Nigerian political drama written and directed by Ishaya Bako. It follows a governorship aspirant, Mabel King in the aftermath of a violent and fraudulent election that resulted in the death of her campaign manager, Sikiru. It explores corruption, electoral fraud, party influences, and mismanagement in the political sphere.

Where to watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, Sanni Muazu, Bimbo Manuel, Yakubu Muhammed, Sifon Oko, Jide Attah, and Preach Bassey.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 5 Nollywood films are about bad governance in Nigeria

These 5 Nollywood films are about bad governance in Nigeria

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Introducing Louiversal Music: A new era in the Nigerian music industry

Introducing Louiversal Music: A new era in the Nigerian music industry

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Award-winning sensation Bien teams up with Adekunle Gold for new single

Award-winning sensation Bien teams up with Adekunle Gold for new single

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Tems postpones release of her music video amidst nationwide protest

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Being my biggest critic is what brought me this far - Ayra Starr

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Anikulapo-Rise-of-the-Spectre

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Power of love- Ramsey Nuoah and Genvieve Nnaji

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now