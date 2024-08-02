These 5 Nollywood films are about bad governance in Nigeria

After the military rule in 1999, Nollywood began to delve into stories that explored political issues. They developed strategies to represent the operation of power in society. Employing the traditional ruling systems with kings and chiefs became an allegory, a medium to address political and social issues.

In light of the ongoing protest against bad governance in Nigeria, we have curated five movies that capture the plight of the common man.

See them below:

1. Ṣaworoidẹ

This legendary 1999 political drama film by Tunde Kelani explores the issue of bad governance and a successful coup. Set in the fictional kingdom of Jogbo, Lapite rules with a heavy hand over the townspeople after he dubiously gets the seat of power through a series of electoral malpractices. With the support of the chiefs who earned a cut from his illegal activities, he consolidated power by assassinating his opponents and detractors, detaining his critics, and laundering money into foreign accounts.

Where to watch: YouTube

Cast: Kunle Afolayan, Bukky Wright, Kola Oyewo, Kunle Bamfeta, Adebayo Faleti, Kayode Olaiya, and more.

2. Agogo Eewo

This film is a sequel to Ṣaworoidẹ produced in 2002 by Tunde Kelani. Following the death of Lapite, the Jogbo chiefs attempt to put an Onijogbo of their choosing on the throne to continue their corrupt practices. They picked a retired police officer named Adebosipo whom they thought would be in their favour. He ascends the throne but decides to move on from the corrupt ways and advocates for peace and progress in the community.

Where to watch: YouTube

Cast: Dejumo Lewis. Kule Afolayan, Khabirat Kafidipe, Deola Faleye, Lere Paimo, Larinde Akinleye, Awosike Ife Abosede, Gbenga Adebayo, Aderemi Adedeji, Tunde Adegbola, Motunrayo Adeoye, Laide Adewale, Sunday Afolabi and Bukky Wright.

3. Gangs of Lagos

Gangs of Lagos is a story of the life of the lower-class Lagosians living in Isale Eko and the pipeline of thuggery, from ordinary street thugs to top political figures. Directed by Jade Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos follows Obalola Akande on his journey from childhood to adulthood.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cast: Chike Chukwuemeka, Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tayo Faniran, Iyabo Ojo, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Akpotha, Pasuma.

4. Black November

Deriving its title from the cold murder of Niger Delta activist, Ken Sarowiwa on November 10, 1995, Black November captures the deplorable state of the Niger Delta community due to oil spillage and corruption by its government and an international oil corporation. Based on real-life events, Black November is directed by Jeta Amata.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cast: Mbong Amata, Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Ebiere Perema, Enyinna Nwigwe · Tamuno, Hakeem Kae-Kazim Dede, Anne Heche, Barbara, Mickey Rourke, Tom Hudson.

5. 4th republic

4th Republic is a 2019 Nigerian political drama written and directed by Ishaya Bako. It follows a governorship aspirant, Mabel King in the aftermath of a violent and fraudulent election that resulted in the death of her campaign manager, Sikiru. It explores corruption, electoral fraud, party influences, and mismanagement in the political sphere.

Where to watch: Netflix

