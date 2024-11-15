RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These 5 local dramas on Showmax will be perfect for your weekend

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Hey, weekenders! It’s that time again—time to kick back, relax, and dive into some good mobile entertainment.

My Fairytale Wedding offers a unique love experience where a young woman’s quest for romance. [Showmax]
If you’ve been scrolling endlessly and still can’t decide what to watch, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. This weekend, why not explore the world of local dramas? Packed with relatable stories, unforgettable characters, and the kind of twists that will have you glued to your screen, these shows are just what you need to unwind and escape.

Whether you’re into family feuds, heart-thumping romance, or a good dose of corporate drama with a side of suspense, there’s something for everyone. These shows celebrate African storytelling in all its glory, with talented casts and directors bringing authentic, homegrown narratives to life.

And the best part? They’re all just a click away on Showmax!

Here’s a lineup of local dramas guaranteed to keep you hooked.

This corporate series is like no other. Princess on a Hill gives you a worthy watch where ambition, competition, and power collide. The story follows Zara, a determined young woman whose life turns unexpectedly after winning an award in a reality show. The plot thickens as she faces Moyosore Lawson, an enigmatic and powerful CEO whose influence runs deep. Produced by Tolu Ajayi and Abiola Sobo, the rich cast, including Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Onyinye Odokoro, Ireti Doyle, Femi Jacobs, Andrew Bunting, Mimi Chaka and Norbert Young, with Chuka Ejorh and Shayo Oke-Sobo as co-executive producers, brings this suspenseful drama to life.

My Fairytale Wedding offers a unique love experience where a young woman’s quest for romance is empowered by a mystical love potion known as “Kayanmata.” The series chronicles her efforts to win over Lagos’ most eligible bachelor. The series provides a humorous yet touching exploration of relationships, cultural expectations, and the lengths people go for love. The show features an all-star cast including Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, and Shaffy Bello.

This show will have you wanting more. It follows the dual life of Wura-Amoo Adeleke, a devoted wife, mother, and ruthless CEO. In season 3, Wura’s complex life only gets more intense as she navigates the challenges of being a corporate leader while managing her family. This season offers even deeper conflicts and moral dilemmas, offering a compelling take on leadership and personal integrity.

Omera is a perfect choice for families looking to enjoy an inspiring story that emphasises community and self-discovery. This Igala story explores the life of a young man forced to return to his roots after losing everything. As he takes over his uncle’s NGO, the protagonist faces daunting challenges and personal revelations that test his resilience and commitment. Set in a traditional Igala community, Omera explores themes of responsibility, betrayal, and community redemption. This cultural series features Desmond Bryce, Lanre Ayanwale and other talented actors.

Italo portrays the unfortunate journey of Omotola and her best friend, Amina, whose quest for better lives leads them into the den of traffickers in Italy. With dreams of economic opportunity, the two friends are deceived into a harsh world of exploitation.

The series is a strong narrative about friendship, resilience, and the courage to fight for freedom. With an impressive storyline, Italo serves as a reminder of the risks many face in search of a better life. The show features Angela Eguavoen, Frankincense Eche-Ben, and Henry Iyobosa Legemah.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

