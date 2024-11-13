‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

Distributed by Nile Entertainment, the film amassed an impressive ₦10 Million in the first two days of the film’s release. In its second weekend, it grossed ₦40 Million.

With the pre-sale voucher system that was introduced ahead of the film premiere, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 continues to attract a wide audience. It is currently the most successful instalment of the Wives on Strike franchise.

With its blend of humour and social justice themes, this instalment delves into a more intense territory. It tells the thrilling story of a mother’s persistent effort to rescue her kidnapped son.