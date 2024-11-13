‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ hits ₦110 Million, 3 weeks after its release

Recommended articles
Distributed by Nile Entertainment, the film amassed an impressive ₦10 Million in the first two days of the film’s release. In its second weekend, it grossed ₦40 Million.
With the pre-sale voucher system that was introduced ahead of the film premiere, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 continues to attract a wide audience. It is currently the most successful instalment of the Wives on Strike franchise.
With its blend of humour and social justice themes, this instalment delves into a more intense territory. It tells the thrilling story of a mother’s persistent effort to rescue her kidnapped son.
The film features Nollywood talents including Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jombo, Tomiwa Wategbe, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu, Bukunmi “Kiekie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi.