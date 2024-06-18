See the trailer for 'What About Us?' produced by Pastor Iren starring Kunle Remi

Yesterday he released the trailer on his Instagram.

“Here’s the trailer for Narrative Entertainment’s feature film. What About Us? hits the big screen from July 12th, mark your calendars. We can’t wait for you all to experience this amazing project,” he said on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows a Christian couple as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat. But when a new couple move in next door, the problems that have plagued their marriage come to a fever pitch, as the wife begins a relationship to close for comfort with the husband next door.

The all-star cast includes Uzor Arukwe, Folu Storms, Kunle Remi, Teniola Aladese, Aeyi Awolowo, Marycolette Unamka and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

Pastor Iren is the executive producer and is also responsible for the story. But Ife Olujuyigbe wrote the screenplay. Kayode Kasum is the director.

Bisola Badejo and Tochukwu Macdonald Sunday are the producers. “What About Us? is a film that will touch your heart and spark important conversations,” Macdonald Sunday said of the film on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasum expressed gratitude to Pastor Iren for bringing him on the project, calling it a “privilege to bring a powerful story to life,” in a post also on Instagram.