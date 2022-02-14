RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The alleged con artist deactivated his Instagram account after the Netflix documentary premiered.

Israeli socialite and alleged dating app fraudster Simon Leviev has returned to social media following recent online backlash in the wake of Netflix's newly released documentary 'The Tinder Swindler'.

In the Instagram post shared on February 14, Leviev promised to keep fighting.

Recall that Leviev deactivated his account after promising to respond to the allegations made by three women in the documentary.

Leviev was accused of defrauding the women thousands of dollars in romance scam and the documentary details his victims' accounts.

Born Shimon Hayut, Leviev had allegedly conned an estimated $10 million from victims across Europe using popular dating applications including Tinder.

Leviev has since been ban from using the app as well as other dating applications.

