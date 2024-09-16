'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

The series which initially aired as a single season of 13 episodes on Africa Magic was released on Netflix as a single season with 7 episodes on 16 September 2021.

In an official release statement by Azuwa Studios, the official teaser trailer for the series was released on September 16, 2024.

“THE SMART MONEY WOMAN SEASON TWO IS ALMOST HERE! #TSMWSeries2, trailer out now. Official Release Date October 10, 2024,” the post said.

Azuwa is a multi-faceted entertainment media company committed to telling authentic African stories with the impact that drives important conversations. The company houses Film & TV, digital, audio and entertainment marketing arms.

From writer, bestselling author & executive producer Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Lagos, Nigeria, the mecca of culture in Nigeria.