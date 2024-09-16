ADVERTISEMENT
'The Smart Money Woman' returns for its second season this October

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The seven-episode series adaptation first premiered on Netflix in September 2021.

The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama [IMDB]
The series which initially aired as a single season of 13 episodes on Africa Magic was released on Netflix as a single season with 7 episodes on 16 September 2021.

In an official release statement by Azuwa Studios, the official teaser trailer for the series was released on September 16, 2024.

“THE SMART MONEY WOMAN SEASON TWO IS ALMOST HERE! #TSMWSeries2, trailer out now. Official Release Date October 10, 2024,” the post said.

Azuwa is a multi-faceted entertainment media company committed to telling authentic African stories with the impact that drives important conversations. The company houses Film & TV, digital, audio and entertainment marketing arms.

READ ALSO: Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

From writer, bestselling author & executive producer Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Lagos, Nigeria, the mecca of culture in Nigeria.

Directed by Wande Thomas & Bunmi Ajakaiye, the series features some of Nollywood’s great talents including Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Timini Egbuson, Eso Dike, Seun Ajayi, Tania Omotayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Eku Edewor, Tobi Bakre, Bolanle Olukanni, Jesse Suntele, and Eby Eno. The series is produced by Arese Ugwu for Azuwa Studios, Isoken Ogiemwonyi for Studio Ogiso Inc., Akin ‘Marine’ Marinho for Utopia Media, and Lala Akindoju for The Make It Happen Productions.

