Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

This comes after the thriller was selected to screen at the 68th edition of the BFI Film Festival in London. Oriahi’s The Weekend has recorded other achievements including being the first Independent Nollywood film to screen at the 2024 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, The Weekend ranked among the top performers between September 6 and 8, 2024.

Produced by Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures, The Weekend is a psychological thriller that explores the dark secrets of an orphaned woman’s soon-to-be in-laws. Nikiya, portrayed by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, hopes to find a sense of belonging and to be accepted by her fiancé Luc’s (Bucci Franklin) family. What starts as a warm family visit takes a shocking turn as hidden truths unfold gradually. The film’s portrayal of strange family dynamics, relationships, and psychological trauma, and its outstanding storytelling, has amassed significant attention.