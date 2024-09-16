ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The psychological thriller earned ₦8 million in its opening weekend.

Nollywood film 'The Weekend' grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas
Nollywood film ‘The Weekend’ grosses ₦18 million in Nigerian cinemas [Instagram/@danieloriahi]

This comes after the thriller was selected to screen at the 68th edition of the BFI Film Festival in London. Oriahi’s The Weekend has recorded other achievements including being the first Independent Nollywood film to screen at the 2024 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, The Weekend ranked among the top performers between September 6 and 8, 2024.

Produced by Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures, The Weekend is a psychological thriller that explores the dark secrets of an orphaned woman’s soon-to-be in-laws. Nikiya, portrayed by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, hopes to find a sense of belonging and to be accepted by her fiancé Luc’s (Bucci Franklin) family. What starts as a warm family visit takes a shocking turn as hidden truths unfold gradually. The film’s portrayal of strange family dynamics, relationships, and psychological trauma, and its outstanding storytelling, has amassed significant attention.

With several films to his credit, Oriahi has a knack for psychological thrillers and horror films. Some of his works include Sylvia, a dark tale following a young man whose life trajectory changes when his imaginary friend disrupts his marriage plans, Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo, a film following the life of an orphaned village mechanic who heads to the city to drive an old man’s taxi. On his job, he encounters prostitutes, assassins, and a disparate crew of other urban weirdos.

