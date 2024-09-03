ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Oriahi's ‘The Weekend’ makes ₦ 8 million in its first weekend

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The psychological thriller became the first independently produced Nollywood film to premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The Weekend grosses 8 million naira in box office [Instagram/@filmoneg]
In an official statement issued by the film’s distributor, Filmone Entertainment, it was announced that the film has earned over ₦ 8 million in ticket sales at the cinemas.

“Smashing records one week at a time. The Weekend had grossed over 8 million Naira at the box office. Thank you for your love and support towards this incredible movie. Don't miss out- watch now in all cinemas,” the post said.

READ ALSO: 'This is the first time doing it this big after almost 7 years'- Daniel Oriahi

This impressive achievement comes just two days after the film’s premiere. Earlier this year, The Weekend was selected for the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Produced by Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures, this psychological thriller tells the story of an orphaned woman yearning for a sense of belonging, who visits her fiance’s seemingly perfect family, only to uncover their dark secrets. The film stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

