The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

Renowned for its success in screening some of the best-selected short films across different genres and satisfying film lovers with captivating stories over the years, ‘Night of Shorts’ is unarguably the biggest Indie cinematic event held in Lagos.

This 3rd edition already has the audience buzzing due to a much-anticipated film lined up to be screened.

“IHUNANYA’M”, a movie that has generated so much excitement and buzz amongst the audience since its first look pictures and teaser were released will be screened at this edition of ‘Night of Shorts’. According to the organisers, they intend to give the audience an experience they could never have imagined while watching a Nollywood film. Ihunanya’m is written by Fisayo Ojabodu, directed by award-winning director, Abiodun Odu, and produced by Heavens Obule, who is also the convener of this event.

With a view to celebrating our cultural heritage this time around, organisers have selected the theme “Back to the Roots”. They believe this is timely, especially given the numerous events in recent times which have resulted in so many young Nigerians losing touch with their cultural heritage and national pride.

To add colour to the event, attendees are encouraged to show up in their respective traditional and cultural attires to truly represent their cultures with pride. Tickets cost ₦5,000 and can be purchased by contacting Rachael at +234 903 245 3607 or sending a message to @takeoneproductionsconcept on Instagram.

For media inquiries, interviews or further information, contact:

Heavens Obule

Co-Founder/Head of Productions

Take One Productions

