ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTakeOneProductions

Night of Shorts is happening on October 7 at Ebonylife Place, VI.
Night of Shorts is happening on October 7 at Ebonylife Place, VI.

Recommended articles

Renowned for its success in screening some of the best-selected short films across different genres and satisfying film lovers with captivating stories over the years, ‘Night of Shorts’ is unarguably the biggest Indie cinematic event held in Lagos.

This 3rd edition already has the audience buzzing due to a much-anticipated film lined up to be screened.

Renowned for its success in screening some of the best-selected short films across different genres and satisfying film lovers with captivating stories over the years, ‘Night of Shorts’ is unarguably the biggest Indie cinematic event held in Lagos.
Renowned for its success in screening some of the best-selected short films across different genres and satisfying film lovers with captivating stories over the years, ‘Night of Shorts’ is unarguably the biggest Indie cinematic event held in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

IHUNANYA’M”, a movie that has generated so much excitement and buzz amongst the audience since its first look pictures and teaser were released will be screened at this edition of ‘Night of Shorts’. According to the organisers, they intend to give the audience an experience they could never have imagined while watching a Nollywood film. Ihunanya’m is written by Fisayo Ojabodu, directed by award-winning director, Abiodun Odu, and produced by Heavens Obule, who is also the convener of this event.

With a view to celebrating our cultural heritage this time around, organisers have selected the theme “Back to the Roots”. They believe this is timely, especially given the numerous events in recent times which have resulted in so many young Nigerians losing touch with their cultural heritage and national pride.

To add colour to the event, attendees are encouraged to show up in their respective traditional and cultural attires to truly represent their cultures with pride. Tickets cost ₦5,000 and can be purchased by contacting Rachael at +234 903 245 3607 or sending a message to @takeoneproductionsconcept on Instagram.

For media inquiries, interviews or further information, contact:

Heavens Obule

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-Founder/Head of Productions

Take One Productions

Email: takeoneproductionsconcept@gmail.com

---

#FeaturebyTakeOneProductions

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Rising act Noon Dave features South African star Pabi Cooper on 'Hillary' remix

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

I am not an abuser - Soma apologises for his altercation with Angel

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

The 'Night of Shorts' third edition is finally here

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Apple Music lists ODUMODUBLVCK & Seyi Vibez among its 5 fast-rising artists

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'