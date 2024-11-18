‘The Interrogation of Lotanna’ bags 6 Nominations at The FilmJoint Awards 2025

The Filmjoint is a platform and an initiative whose mission is to promote and market short films around the world allowing filmmakers to showcase their work.

Held annually, The Filmjoint Awards is a merit award that spotlights outstanding short films, recognizing them for their excellence and contribution to African cinema.

Ahead of the next edition of the award in 2025, Reginald Jumbo’s The Interrogation of Lotanna has been nominated for several awards in various categories. These include Best Jury Award for Outstanding Storytelling, Best Actor In A Leading Role, Best Indigenous Film (Nigeria), Best African Film, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Produced by Ibukun Serah Adetoyinbo and Oreoluwa Obadofin, The Interrogation of Lotanna tells the story of Captain Ardo, a commander sent to quell a rebellion in the east. His mission is to find the leader of the rebellion, Zuru Nkwu. After months of unsuccessful attempts, credible Intel leads Ardo to a person of Interest named Lotanna. Despite being tortured, Lotanna maintains his innocence.